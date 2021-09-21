Priority Technology Completes Finxera Acquisition For $375M Cash, $54.3M In Stock
- Priority Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PRTH) completed the acquisition of Finxera Holdings Inc on September 17, via its subsidiary Prime Warrior Acquisition Corp, for $375 million in cash and 7.6 million shares.
- The 7.6 million shares were worth $54.3 million as per Priority's September 20 closing price of $7.15.
- Priority also increased the amount of the delayed draw term loan facility under the Credit Agreement by $30 million.
- Priority held $29.3 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30.
- Price Action: PRTH shares traded lower by 0.69% at $7.10 in the market session on the last check Tuesday.
