Priority Technology Completes Finxera Acquisition For $375M Cash, $54.3M In Stock
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2021 1:20pm   Comments
  • Priority Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PRTH) completed the acquisition of Finxera Holdings Inc on September 17, via its subsidiary Prime Warrior Acquisition Corp, for $375 million in cash and 7.6 million shares.
  • The 7.6 million shares were worth $54.3 million as per Priority's September 20 closing price of $7.15.
  • Priority also increased the amount of the delayed draw term loan facility under the Credit Agreement by $30 million.
  • Priority held $29.3 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30.
  • Price Action: PRTH shares traded lower by 0.69% at $7.10 in the market session on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Small Cap Tech

