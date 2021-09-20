Boston Scientific Posts Colorectal Cancer Survival Data For Tumor-Targeting Microbeads
- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) announced that the EPOCH clinical trial of the TheraSphere Y-90 Glass Microspheres (TheraSphere treatment) met both primary endpoints.
- The results of a long-term study showed that adding TheraSpheres to a standard chemotherapy regimen could extend survival for patients with colorectal cancer that has spread to the liver.
- Each of the beads contains a small but mighty dose of Y-90, a radioactive isotope of yttrium with a half-life of fewer than three days.
- The beads are planted directly in a tumor by a catheter, helping minimize the dose and damage to nearby healthy tissues.
- In the study, TheraSpheres were used in tandem with chemotherapy as a second-line treatment for liver-dominant colorectal cancer patients who saw their disease worsen either during or after their chemo.
- TheraSpheres were found to be 31% less likely than the control group to show disease progression or death due to any cause and just over 40% less likely to experience hepatic disease progression or death.
- Earlier this year, TheraSpheres was approved by the FDA for hepatocellular carcinoma, the most common type of primary liver cancer.
- Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
- Price Action: BSX stock closed lower by 1.63% at $43.65 on Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs colorectal cancer Liver CancerNews Health Care FDA General Best of Benzinga