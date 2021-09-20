 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

F5 Networks To Acquire Threat Stack For $68M
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 20, 2021 1:58pm   Comments
Share:
F5 Networks To Acquire Threat Stack For $68M
  • F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ: FFIVagreed to acquire cloud security and workload protector Threat Stack for $68 million.
  • The transaction will likely add $15 million in revenue for FY22.
  • Boston-based Threat Stack brings technology and talent to strengthen F5's security capabilities and further its adaptive applications vision with cloud observability and actionable security insights for customers.
  • F5 plans to finance the deal with balance sheet cash. It held $767.9 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30. The acquisition will likely close in F5's Q1 FY22.
  • Price Action: FFIV shares traded lower by 1.87% at $200.75 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FFIV)

Radware In Talks To Go Private: CNBC
Where F5 Networks Stands With Analysts
F5 Networks Has Strong Software Growth Ahead, Says BofA Securities Analyst
62 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
4 F5 Networks Analysts Tackle Subscription Model, Growth Trajectory, Valuation
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com