F5 Networks To Acquire Threat Stack For $68M
- F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ: FFIV) agreed to acquire cloud security and workload protector Threat Stack for $68 million.
- The transaction will likely add $15 million in revenue for FY22.
- Boston-based Threat Stack brings technology and talent to strengthen F5's security capabilities and further its adaptive applications vision with cloud observability and actionable security insights for customers.
- F5 plans to finance the deal with balance sheet cash. It held $767.9 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30. The acquisition will likely close in F5's Q1 FY22.
- Price Action: FFIV shares traded lower by 1.87% at $200.75 on the last check Monday.
