Color Star Shares Shoot Higher On Gaming Company Acquisition Plans
- Entertainment technology company Color Star Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ: CSCW) subsidiary, Color China, agreed to acquire Guangzhou Elephant Interactive Network Technology Co., Ltd to develop online mobile games for the international market. The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
- The two companies will cooperate globally in game development, copyright distribution, and peripheral product sales.
- Elephant Games specializes in online games with local characteristics and includes management talent from Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) and NetEase Inc (NASDAQ: NTES).
- Color Star CEO Basil Wilson acknowledged the importance of Asia's sizeable mobile game market behind the collaboration leading to creating the sensational and best-selling game products and IP products.
- Wilson also aimed to develop a series of business content, including e-sport competitions, theme hotels, and digital copyrights.
- Price Action: CSCW shares traded higher by 6.19% at $1.03 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
