Ideanomics Plans To Boost Stake In Energica Motor
- Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ: IDEX) plans to launch a voluntary conditional tender offer for Energica Motor Company S.p.A. shares to increase its investment to ~70%. Deal terms were not disclosed.
- Ideanomics continues to expand its global footprint in the electric vehicle industry with its investments in the Italian electric motorcycle maker Energica.
- The Energica Founders shall continue to own 29% of Energica.
- Energica nearly doubled its sales in 2020, and the first half of 2021 has been strong, with the firm receiving a significant order to date. This performance fuels a swift expansion in the European market and Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.
- "The two-wheeler electric market is poised for significant growth, and we couldn't be more excited about the synergies between Ideanomics and Energica that will allow us to be a prime player in this space," commented Shane McMahon, Executive Chairman of Ideanomics.
- Price Action: IDEX shares are trading higher by 1.40% at $2.17 during the premarket session on Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Penny Stocks Small Cap