Ideanomics Plans To Boost Stake In Energica Motor
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 15, 2021 7:54am   Comments
Ideanomics Plans To Boost Stake In Energica Motor
  • Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ: IDEX) plans to launch a voluntary conditional tender offer for Energica Motor Company S.p.A. shares to increase its investment to ~70%. Deal terms were not disclosed.
  • Ideanomics continues to expand its global footprint in the electric vehicle industry with its investments in the Italian electric motorcycle maker Energica.
  • The Energica Founders shall continue to own 29% of Energica.
  • Energica nearly doubled its sales in 2020, and the first half of 2021 has been strong, with the firm receiving a significant order to date. This performance fuels a swift expansion in the European market and Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.
  • "The two-wheeler electric market is poised for significant growth, and we couldn't be more excited about the synergies between Ideanomics and Energica that will allow us to be a prime player in this space," commented Shane McMahon, Executive Chairman of Ideanomics.
  • Price Action: IDEX shares are trading higher by 1.40% at $2.17 during the premarket session on Wednesday.

