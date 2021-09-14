 Skip to main content

Akerna To Acquire 365 Cannabis For $17M
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 14, 2021 6:44am   Comments
  • Akerna Corp (NASDAQ: KERNhas agreed to acquire 365 Cannabis, a cannabis business management software system built on Microsoft Corp's (NASDAQ: MSFT) Dynamics 365 Business Central, in a $17 million deal at 2.1x LTM revenue.
  • The consideration includes $4 million in cash and $13 million stock with a potential earnout of $8 million. The acquisition is expected to close in Q4.
  • 365 Cannabis' 85+ clients will gain access to Akerna's Compliance Gateway, feature-rich reporting, MJ Retail POS, and the recently launched Akerna Connect. 
  • The acquisition of 365 Cannabis adds Microsoft capabilities, further strengthening Akerna's cannabis-compliant ERP system offering. Akerna has also partnered with other providers for integrated financials and tax planning.
  • Akerna held cash and equivalents of $12.29 million as of June 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: KERN shares are trading higher by 8.46% at $3.59 during the premarket session on Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Penny Stocks Movers Trading Ideas

