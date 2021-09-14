Akerna To Acquire 365 Cannabis For $17M
- Akerna Corp (NASDAQ: KERN) has agreed to acquire 365 Cannabis, a cannabis business management software system built on Microsoft Corp's (NASDAQ: MSFT) Dynamics 365 Business Central, in a $17 million deal at 2.1x LTM revenue.
- The consideration includes $4 million in cash and $13 million stock with a potential earnout of $8 million. The acquisition is expected to close in Q4.
- 365 Cannabis' 85+ clients will gain access to Akerna's Compliance Gateway, feature-rich reporting, MJ Retail POS, and the recently launched Akerna Connect.
- The acquisition of 365 Cannabis adds Microsoft capabilities, further strengthening Akerna's cannabis-compliant ERP system offering. Akerna has also partnered with other providers for integrated financials and tax planning.
- Akerna held cash and equivalents of $12.29 million as of June 30, 2021.
- Price Action: KERN shares are trading higher by 8.46% at $3.59 during the premarket session on Tuesday.
