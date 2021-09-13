LMP To Acquire 5 Import Dealerships, Associated Real Estate In Texas For $62.5M
- Automotive retailer LMP Automotive Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LMPX) has agreed to acquire five import dealerships in Texas, including the associated real estate, for ~$62.5 million.
- LMP expects the acquisition to add about $35 million in adjusted EBITDA or $2.95 per share in 2022.
- The deal is expected to be closed in Q4 2021. Upon completion, LMP's total franchise and dealership count will be 56 and 40, respectively.
- The deal will be funded through a combination of cash on LMP's balance sheet, up to $6.25 million in common stock, and debt financing.
- LMP held $24.3 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
- Price Action: LMPX shares are trading higher by 5.98% at $17.19 on the last check Monday.
