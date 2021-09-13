Booz Allen Acquires Tracepoint For Undisclosed Sum
- Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (NYSE: BAH) has acquired Tracepoint, a digital forensics and incident response (DFIR) company serving public and private sector clients, for undisclosed financial terms.
- Booz Allen exercised its option to acquire the remainder of Tracepoint's business after making an initial strategic investment in Tracepoint in January 2021.
- Booz Allen intends to integrate its Commercial Cyber business and Tracepoint in early 2022.
- Booz Allen expects Tracepoint's DFIR capabilities and customer relationships to complement and scale its existing commercial portfolio and expand its position in the private sector cyber market.
- Booz Allen held cash and cash equivalents of $621.9 million as of June 30, 2021.
- Price Action: BAH shares are trading higher by 1.30% at $82.54 on the last check Monday.
