Booz Allen Acquires Tracepoint For Undisclosed Sum
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 13, 2021 10:47am   Comments
  • Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (NYSE: BAHhas acquired Tracepoint, a digital forensics and incident response (DFIR) company serving public and private sector clients, for undisclosed financial terms.
  • Booz Allen exercised its option to acquire the remainder of Tracepoint's business after making an initial strategic investment in Tracepoint in January 2021
  • Booz Allen intends to integrate its Commercial Cyber business and Tracepoint in early 2022.
  • Booz Allen expects Tracepoint's DFIR capabilities and customer relationships to complement and scale its existing commercial portfolio and expand its position in the private sector cyber market.
  • Booz Allen held cash and cash equivalents of $621.9 million as of June 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: BAH shares are trading higher by 1.30% at $82.54 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News

