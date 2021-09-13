 Skip to main content

Stanley Black & Decker To Acquire Excel Industries For $375M
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 13, 2021 9:40am   Comments
Stanley Black & Decker To Acquire Excel Industries For $375M
  • Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE: SWK) has agreed to acquire Excel Industries for $375 million in cash.
  • Excel Industries is a designer and manufacturer of premium commercial and residential turf-care equipment under the brands of Hustler Turf Equipment and BigDog Mower Co.
  • Excel Industries expects to achieve over $375 million in revenue for FY21. The Hesston, Kansas-based company has approximately 600 employees.
  • Excel Industries serves ~1,400 active independent equipment dealer outlets that stock, sell and service Hustler and BigDog products in the U.S. and Canada.
  • Stanley Black & Decker anticipates the acquisition to be modestly accretive to its EPS in year one and accretive to EPS by ~$0.15 - $0.20 by year three, excluding charges.
  • Stanley Black & Decker plans to fund the transaction with cash on hand and proceeds from borrowings. It held cash and cash equivalents of $440.4 million as of July 3, 2021.
  • Price Action: SWK shares traded higher by 0.78% at $187.87 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News

