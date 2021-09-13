 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Trane Technologies To Acquire Farrar Scientific For Total Up To $365M
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 13, 2021 7:45am   Comments
Share:
Trane Technologies To Acquire Farrar Scientific For Total Up To $365M
  • Trane Technologies PLC (NYSE: TT) has agreed to acquire Farrar Scientific for a total transaction value of up to $365 million, including a $250 million consideration upfront and a $115 million in additional payout potential.
  • Farrar Scientific is a provider of ultra-low temperature control for biopharmaceutical and other life science applications.
  • This acquisition expands Trane Technologies' capabilities in ultra-low temperature control; increases access to biopharma and other life science markets at highly accretive EBITDA margins.
  • The acquisition is expected to be modestly accretive to EPS in the first three years and close in 4Q21.
  • Trane Technologies plans to fund the acquisition with available cash on hand.
  • Trane Technologies held cash and cash equivalents of $2.91 billion as of June 30, 2021.
  • "Farrar Scientific has revolutionized ultra-low temperature control for biopharmaceutical companies and become a critical supplier to large pharma customers. It brings technologies that meet critical needs in the addressable healthcare manufacturing and bioprocessing market, which is expected to grow to $1.65 billion by 2023," commented Dave Regnery, CEO of Trane Technologies.
  • Price Action: TT shares closed lower by 0.05% at $190.07 on Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TT)

Trane To Offer enVerid HEPA Air Purifier In US, Canada
Trane Technologies, Nexii Partner To Create Sustainable High-Performance Buildings
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 9, 2021
A Look Into Trane Technologies Price Over Earnings
Trane Technologies Stock Falls As Raised FY21 EPS Outlook Lags Estimates, Beats On Q2 Earnings
Recap: Trane Technologies Q2 Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com