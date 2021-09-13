 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Itamar Medical Goes Private In $538M Deal: All You Need To Know
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 13, 2021 5:45am   Comments
Share:
Itamar Medical Goes Private In $538M Deal: All You Need To Know
  • ZOLL Medical Corporation, an Asahi Kasei company, has agreed to acquire Itamar Medical Ltd (NASDAQ: ITMR) for a total value of approximately $538 million.
  • Itamar Medical focuses on the development and commercialization of non-invasive medical devices and solutions to diagnose respiratory sleep disorders. 
  • ZOLL Medical manufactures medical devices and related software solutions.
  • Under the agreement terms, ZOLL Medical will acquire all outstanding ordinary shares of Itamar Medical for $31 per ADS, or $1.03 (equivalent to approximately NIS 3.31) per ordinary share, in cash. 
  • The offer of $31 per ADS represents a premium of 50.2% over the price of Itamar Medical's ADS on the Nasdaq Stock Market on September 10.
  • The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2021.
  • Once the acquisition is completed, Itamar Medical's principal operations will continue at its current location in Caesarea, Israel, including its R&D and Digital Health Technology centers, as well as the production center.
  • Price Action: ITMR shares are up 42.64% at $29.44 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ITMR)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: AzurRx Jumps On Data, Agios' Regulatory Application For Mitapivat Accepted For Priority Review, FDA Nod For GlaxoSmithKline
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lilly Reorganizes Business Units In Neuroscience Focus, Helius Medical Spikes On Breakthrough Designation, Ra Medical Sells Dermatology Business
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Arcturus Soars On COVID-19 Vaccine Updates, Merck's Keytruda On Track For More Label Expansions, Eliem Debuts
Itamar Medical: Q2 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For August 10, 2021
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com