Ups Aims To Hire Over 100K Essential Seasonal Workers
- United Parcel Service, Inc (NYSE: UPS) to hire more than 100,000 essential seasonal employees to support the anticipated annual increase in package volume that will begin in October 2021 and continue through January 2022.
- The company is filling full and part-time seasonal positions primarily for package handlers, drivers, driver helpers, and personal vehicle drivers by offering competitive wages across multiple shifts in hundreds of locations across the country.
- "We're preparing for another safe, record peak holiday season. With COVID-19 continuing to impact Americans, our services are more important than ever," said Nando Cesarone, President, U.S. Operations.
- Price Action: UPS shares closed lower by 2.87% at $189.01 on Thursday.
