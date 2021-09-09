 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ups Aims To Hire Over 100K Essential Seasonal Workers
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 09, 2021 4:43pm   Comments
Share:
Ups Aims To Hire Over 100K Essential Seasonal Workers
  • United Parcel Service, Inc (NYSE: UPSto hire more than 100,000 essential seasonal employees to support the anticipated annual increase in package volume that will begin in October 2021 and continue through January 2022.
  • The company is filling full and part-time seasonal positions primarily for package handlers, drivers, driver helpers, and personal vehicle drivers by offering competitive wages across multiple shifts in hundreds of locations across the country.
  • "We're preparing for another safe, record peak holiday season. With COVID-19 continuing to impact Americans, our services are more important than ever," said Nando Cesarone, President, U.S. Operations.
  • Price Action: UPS shares closed lower by 2.87% at $189.01 on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (UPS)

UPS To Hire More Than 100K Seasonal Workers For Peak
United Express Operator Air Wisconsin Dips Toe In Air Cargo
Postal Service Plans On Hiring More Than 40,000 Seasonal Workers
Amazon Moves To Directly Compete With Fedex, UPS In Shipping Services
Target Takes Ownership Of The E-Commerce Experience
Peak Parcel Demand To Exceed Capacity By 4.7M Daily Shipments — Report
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A