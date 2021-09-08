 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Global Payments Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 08, 2021 3:24pm   Comments
Share:
Why Global Payments Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) is trading higher Wednesday after the company agreed to acquire MineralTree for $500 million in cash.

MineralTree is a provider of accounts payable automation and business-to-business payments solutions.

Global Payments said MineralTree’s cloud native solutions substantially expand Global Payments’ target addressable markets and provide significant incremental avenues for growth in one of the most attractive technology markets. 

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

“B2B reinforces each of the legs of our strategic stool, including software primacy, a leading ecommerce franchise and an unmatched presence in many of the most attractive markets worldwide,” said Jeff Sloan, CEO of Global Payments.

Global Payments is a leading provider of payment processing and software solutions in over 30 countries.

GPN Price Action: Global Payments has traded as high as $220.81 and as low as $153.33 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 7.01% at $169.84 at time of publication.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GPN)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Where Global Payments Stands With Analysts
Return on Capital Employed Overview: Global Payments
Cramer Weighs In On Lyft, Stem and More
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 6, 2021
Earnings, Plus Employment Report At End Of Week, Could Keep Markets Choppy
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Jeff Sloan why it's movingM&A News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com