 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ADM To Acquire 75% Stake In P4 Companies To Expand Pet Nutrition
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 08, 2021 4:46pm   Comments
Share:
ADM To Acquire 75% Stake In P4 Companies To Expand Pet Nutrition
  • Archer-Daniels-Midland Co (NYSE: ADMhas agreed to acquire a 75% ownership stake in PetDine, Pedigree Ovens, The Pound Bakery, and NutraDine (P4 Companies).
  • The transaction values the four enterprises in their entirety at approximately $600 million.
  • With more than 300 employees, P4 Companies provides a complete range of customized pet treats and supplement products to more than 650 customers in 15 countries.
  • Their offerings include baked treats, semi-moist treats, long goods, blends, unique proteins, soft chews, liquids, and powders.
  • ADM will also acquire P4's 300,000+ square feet of state-of-the-art production and innovation facilities in Illinois and Colorado.
  • In addition, the agreement includes a call option for ADM to purchase the remaining 25% at an agreed-upon market price in the coming years.
  • ADM expects to complete the transaction in the coming weeks.
  • ADM held $869 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: ADM shares closed higher by 0.88% at $59.87 on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADM)

ADM's US Flour Milling Network Attains Net Zero Emissions
Understanding Archer-Daniels Midland's Unusual Options Activity
Analyzing Archer-Daniels Midland's Unusual Options Activity
Understanding Archer-Daniels Midland's Unusual Options Activity
Cramer Gives His Opinion On Monster Beverage, Viacom And More
Last Week's Notable Insider Buys: Beacon Roofing Supply, Cricut, Crown Castle And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com