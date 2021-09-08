ADM To Acquire 75% Stake In P4 Companies To Expand Pet Nutrition
- Archer-Daniels-Midland Co (NYSE: ADM) has agreed to acquire a 75% ownership stake in PetDine, Pedigree Ovens, The Pound Bakery, and NutraDine (P4 Companies).
- The transaction values the four enterprises in their entirety at approximately $600 million.
- With more than 300 employees, P4 Companies provides a complete range of customized pet treats and supplement products to more than 650 customers in 15 countries.
- Their offerings include baked treats, semi-moist treats, long goods, blends, unique proteins, soft chews, liquids, and powders.
- ADM will also acquire P4's 300,000+ square feet of state-of-the-art production and innovation facilities in Illinois and Colorado.
- In addition, the agreement includes a call option for ADM to purchase the remaining 25% at an agreed-upon market price in the coming years.
- ADM expects to complete the transaction in the coming weeks.
- ADM held $869 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
- Price Action: ADM shares closed higher by 0.88% at $59.87 on Wednesday.
