 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

FEMSA To Acquire Penn Jersey Paper For Undisclosed Sum
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 08, 2021 1:31pm   Comments
Share:
FEMSA To Acquire Penn Jersey Paper For Undisclosed Sum
  • FEMSA or Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB ADR’s (NYSE: FMX) specialized distribution subsidiary in the U.S., Envoy Solutions, has agreed to acquire Penn Jersey Paper Co, an independent specialized distribution company based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • The acquisition will help spread the company’s distribution footprint along the East Coast, expanding its coverage to include the Philadelphia metro area and New York City.
  • Penn Jersey Paper’s revenue for the last twelve months as of June 2021 was over $200 million.
  • FEMSA expects the deal to close in Q3 2021.
  • The company held 107 billion Pesos in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: FMX shares are trading lower by 0.03% at $84.54 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FMX)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com