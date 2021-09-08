 Skip to main content

TopBuild To Buy Distribution International For $1B
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 08, 2021 9:10am   Comments
  • TopBuild Corp. (NYSE: BLDagreed to acquire Distribution International Inc. from Advent International in an all-cash transaction valued at $1 billion.
  • Distribution International (DI) is a specialty distributor and custom fabricator of mechanical insulation and related accessories for industrial and commercial end markets. 
  • DI has 101 branches across the U.S. and Canada and recorded revenue of ~$747 million for the trailing 12 months ended June 30, 2021, on a pro forma basis.
  • TopBuild held cash and cash equivalents of $261.7 million as of June 30, 2021. It plans to fund the deal via a combination of debt financing and cash on hand.
  • The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • TopBuild expects the deal to be accretive to GAAP EPS in the first full year after close. It expects run-rate synergies of $35 million - $40 million over the 24 months after closing.
  • Price Action: BLD shares closed lower by 1.34% at $216.81 on Tuesday.

