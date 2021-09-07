 Skip to main content

DigitalOcean Acquires Nimbella For Undisclosed Sum
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 07, 2021 1:12pm   Comments
DigitalOcean Acquires Nimbella For Undisclosed Sum
  • Cloud computing platform DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (NYSE: DOCNacquired serverless platform provider Nimbella for undisclosed financial terms.
  • The acquisition expands DigitalOcean's capabilities into the function-as-a-service (FaaS) market. 
  • It also adds serverless compute offering to complement the company's existing Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) offerings, which target developers in small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).
  • DigitalOcean plans to fully integrate the Nimbella serverless offering and launch the product under the DigitalOcean brand in the first half of 2022.
  • DigitalOcean held $577.2 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30.
  • There is no change to DigitalOcean's 2021 financial outlook as a result of the acquisition. DigitalOcean expects full-year total revenue of $419 million - $423 million versus the consensus of $407.74 million.
  • Price Action: DOCN shares traded lower by 2.49% at $71.51 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

