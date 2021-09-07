Carrier Acquires Remaining Stake In Guangdong Giwee Group
- Carrier Global Corp (NYSE: CARR) completed the acquisition of the remainder of Guangdong Giwee Group (Giwee Group) and its subsidiaries, including Guangdong Chigo Heating & Ventilation Equipment Co., Ltd. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- The company had recently acquired a controlling interest in the Giwee Group via its subsidiary Carrier.
- The Giwee Group is a China-based manufacturer of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products, offering a portfolio of high-quality products such as variable refrigerant flow, modular chiller, and light commercial air conditioning solutions.
- Carrier held cash and cash equivalents of $2.63 billion as of June 30, 2021.
- Price Action: CARR shares are trading lower by 1.36% at $56.60 on the last check Tuesday.
