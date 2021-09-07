 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Carrier Acquires Remaining Stake In Guangdong Giwee Group
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 07, 2021 11:43am   Comments
Share:
Carrier Acquires Remaining Stake In Guangdong Giwee Group
  • Carrier Global Corp (NYSE: CARRcompleted the acquisition of the remainder of Guangdong Giwee Group (Giwee Group) and its subsidiaries, including Guangdong Chigo Heating & Ventilation Equipment Co., Ltd. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • The company had recently acquired a controlling interest in the Giwee Group via its subsidiary Carrier.
  • The Giwee Group is a China-based manufacturer of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products, offering a portfolio of high-quality products such as variable refrigerant flow, modular chiller, and light commercial air conditioning solutions.
  • Carrier held cash and cash equivalents of $2.63 billion as of June 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: CARR shares are trading lower by 1.36% at $56.60 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CARR)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 7, 2021
Chewy Analysts Break Down Q2 Earnings: 'We Would Have Expected Higher Growth'
Analyst Ratings For Carrier Global
Expert Ratings For Carrier Global
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 12, 2021
APi Group Shares Slip After Q2 Results, Warns Of Supply Chain Issues
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com