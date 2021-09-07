 Skip to main content

Invitae Strengthens Health Data Platform With Ciitizen Acquisition
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 07, 2021 11:01am   Comments
  • Invitae Corp (NYSE: NVTAhas agreed to acquire consumer health technology company Ciitizen for $325 million in a bid to make it easier for patients to collect their genomic and clinical information.
  • Ciitizen, backed by several investors, including a16z, Section 32, and Verily, is building a digital platform that will enable patients to collect, store, and share their medical records. 
  • Invitae has been expanding the genomic content of its testing platform and investing in software and data science capabilities to analyze patient data. 
  • Ciitizen can help it create a centralized hub for medical data to inform research and improve medical decision-making.
  • Invitae said in a statement that it had raised more than $1.4 billion since the start of the year, which it plans to spend partly on acquiring new capabilities.
  • Under the terms of the deal, Invitae will acquire Ciitizen for around $125 million in cash and about 7 million shares. 
  • Invitae will also issue approximately $225 million in restricted stock units to Ciitizen employees who join Invitae as part of the acquisition.
  • Price Action: NVTA shares are down 0.61% at $31.05 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

