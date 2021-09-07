Fluent Shares Pop On Full Acquisition Of Winopoly
- Fluent Inc (NASDAQ: FLNT), via a subsidiary, acquired the remaining 50% stake in Winopoly, LLC, a complementary marketplace matching consumers to brands through engaging content and live agent solutions.
- The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
- Fluent acquired a 50% stake in Winopoly on April 1, 2020.
- Fluent accelerates its ability to provide end-to-end, personalized customer acquisition solutions to a growing roster of top-tier, global brands with the acquisition.
- Fluent held $25.1 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30.
- Price Action: FLNT shares traded higher by 2.94% at $2.80 on the last check Tuesday.
