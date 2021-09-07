 Skip to main content

Fluent Shares Pop On Full Acquisition Of Winopoly
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 07, 2021 10:14am   Comments
  • Fluent Inc (NASDAQ: FLNT), via a subsidiary, acquired the remaining 50% stake in Winopoly, LLC, a complementary marketplace matching consumers to brands through engaging content and live agent solutions.
  • The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
  • Fluent acquired a 50% stake in Winopoly on April 1, 2020.
  • Fluent accelerates its ability to provide end-to-end, personalized customer acquisition solutions to a growing roster of top-tier, global brands with the acquisition.
  • Fluent held $25.1 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30.
  • Price Action: FLNT shares traded higher by 2.94% at $2.80 on the last check Tuesday.

