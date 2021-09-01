 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Intuit Eyes Mailchimp Acquisition For Over $10B: Bloomberg
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 01, 2021 7:14am   Comments
Share:
Intuit Eyes Mailchimp Acquisition For Over $10B: Bloomberg
  • Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is in talks to acquire email marketing firm, Mailchimp, for over $10 billion, Bloomberg reports.
  • The deal would unite two providers of services for small businesses.
  • Intuit offers QuickBooks accounting software, supplementing it with Credit Karma after acquiring it for $7.1 billion in 2020. Mailchimp focuses on digital marketing services, including social advertising, so-called shoppable links, and automation products.
  • Mailchimp reported $300 million in EBITDA for 2020.
  • Intuit aims to build on a small-business recovery that’s helped drive sales of QuickBooks and other products. It reported a 41% year-on-year revenue growth in Q4.
  • Intuit held $3.9 billion in cash and equivalents as of July 31.
  • Price Action: INTU shares closed higher by 0.095% at $566.11 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (INTU)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
Analyst Ratings For Intuit
Expert Ratings For Intuit
Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Beyond Meat, Intuit Or Target?
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Recap: Intuit Q4 Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bloomberg BriefsM&A News Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com