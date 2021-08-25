 Skip to main content

Axon Acquires My90 For Undisclosed Sum
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 25, 2021 10:19am   Comments
  • Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: AXONhas acquired My90, Inc., which collects anonymized community feedback to generate actionable insights to help police agencies improve trust, safety, and equity. Deal terms were not disclosed.
  • My90 maintains privacy and anonymity when displaying results via interactive dashboards, now available on the Axon Network.
  • Kona Shen and Mustafa Abdul-Hamid founded My90 in 2016.
  • Kona Shen, CEO of My90, will be joining Axon as VP and General Manager of My90.
  • Axon Enterprise held cash and cash equivalents and investments of $704 million as of June 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: AXON shares closed at 185.80 on Tuesday.

