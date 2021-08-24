NV5 Acquires Sage Renewable Energy Consulting For Undisclosed Sum
- NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ: NVEE) has acquired Sage Renewable Energy Consulting, Inc., a provider of sustainable energy planning and project management services, in an undisclosed cash and stock deal.
- NV5 Global expects the deal to be immediately accretive to its earnings.
- San Francisco Bay Area-based Sage operates nationwide and expands NV5's environmental, social, and governance (ESG) service portfolio.
- NV5 Global held cash and cash equivalents of $113.02 million as of July 3, 2021.
- "Clean energy continues to grow as a percentage of NV5's revenue. Sage's expertise in the renewables, battery storage, microgrid, and electric vehicle planning space enhances our ESG capabilities and presents opportunities for cross-selling with our existing ESG services," commented Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman, and CEO of NV5.
- Price Action: NVEE shares traded higher by 0.68% at $101.50 on the last check Tuesday.
