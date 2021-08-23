 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

KAR Auction Services To Acquire CARWAVE For $450M
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 23, 2021 8:46am   Comments
Share:
KAR Auction Services To Acquire CARWAVE For $450M
  • KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE: KARis set to acquire CARWAVE Holdings LLC, an online dealer-to-dealer marketplace, for $450 million.
  • CARWAVE was founded in 2009 in California and currently serves a network of franchise and independent dealers across Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Texas. 
  • KAR expects the acquisition to build on its growth in the dealer-to-dealer segment, enhance its position in the wholesale used vehicle market, and accelerate the transformation to a digital marketplace company.
  • The transaction is expected to close at the end of 2021.
  • CARWAVE's key leadership, including co-founders John Lauer and Bill Lauer, will remain with the company after the deal.
  • KAR intends to continue operating CARWAVE's Escondido, California headquarters.
  • "CARWAVE has a strong, active dealer network in California — the country's largest wholesale automotive market, as well as a growing presence in Arizona and Texas," said CEO Peter Kelly.
  • KAR held $675.4 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: KAR shares closed lower by 0.88% at $16.8 on Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KAR)

Looking into KAR Auction Services's Return on Capital Employed
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com