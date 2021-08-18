 Skip to main content

Mercadolibre To Acquire $25M Stake In Digital Media Agency Aleph
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 18, 2021 11:29am   Comments
Mercadolibre To Acquire $25M Stake In Digital Media Agency Aleph
  • Latin American e-commerce and fintech company Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELIhas agreed to acquire a $25 million stake in the digital media company Aleph Group.
  • CVC Capital Partners Fund VIII recently acquired a minority stake in Aleph for $470 million valuing the company at $2 billion.
  • MercadoLibre will collaborate with IMS Internet Media Services on monetizing advertising space on its digital properties in countries where it does not have local sales operations.
  • MercadoLibre and Aleph will also collaborate in new business development opportunities in digital advertising.
  • Mercadolibre expects to close the transaction by August end.
  • Aleph operates in Latin America through IMS Internet Media Services.
  • Mercadolibre held $1.43 billion in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: MELI shares are trading higher by 1.25% at $1790.00 on the last check Wednesday.

