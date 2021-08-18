Mercadolibre To Acquire $25M Stake In Digital Media Agency Aleph
- Latin American e-commerce and fintech company Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI) has agreed to acquire a $25 million stake in the digital media company Aleph Group.
- CVC Capital Partners Fund VIII recently acquired a minority stake in Aleph for $470 million valuing the company at $2 billion.
- MercadoLibre will collaborate with IMS Internet Media Services on monetizing advertising space on its digital properties in countries where it does not have local sales operations.
- MercadoLibre and Aleph will also collaborate in new business development opportunities in digital advertising.
- Mercadolibre expects to close the transaction by August end.
- Aleph operates in Latin America through IMS Internet Media Services.
- Mercadolibre held $1.43 billion in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
- Price Action: MELI shares are trading higher by 1.25% at $1790.00 on the last check Wednesday.
