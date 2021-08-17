Kroger Subsidiary Harris Teeter To Sell Hunter Farms Dairy Business For Undisclosed Sum
- Kroger Co's (NYSE: KR) wholly-owned regional grocery chain subsidiary Harris Teeter sells its Hunter Farms dairy processing plant to Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association Inc for an undisclosed sum.
- Harris Teeter expects the sale to close on August 30, 2021.
- Hunter Farms' ice cream and beverage brands will continue to be featured on Harris Teeter's shelves.
- With nearly 160 full-time associates in its High Point, N.C. facility, Hunter Farms produces, in addition to milk, a variety of frozen dairy treats, juices, culture products, and ice creams.
- Price Action: KR shares are trading higher by 4.33% at $45.32 on the last check Tuesday.
