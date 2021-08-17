Cantaloupe Acquires Yoke Payments For Undisclosed Sum
- Digital payments and software services company Cantaloupe Inc (NASDAQ: CTLP) acquired the assets of Delicious Nutritious LLC, dba Yoke Payments, a micro-market payments company, for undisclosed financial terms.
- The companies have been working together for the last four years.
- Yoke's point-of-sale platform will extend Cantaloupe's Seed Markets offering to provide self-checkout while integrating with inventory management and payment processing platforms. It will help Cantaloupe to expand its micro-market offerings to any location.
- Co-founders Michael Johnson and Benjamin Thomas will continue to drive Yoke's growth as members of the Cantaloupe team.
- Cantaloupe held $88.6 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31.
- Price Action: CTLP shares closed at $9.74 on Monday.
