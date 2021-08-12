 Skip to main content

Desktop Metal To Acquire ExOne For $575M
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2021 7:45am   Comments
  • Desktop Metal Inc (NYSE: DM) has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of ExOne Co (NASDAQ: XONE) for $575 million, consisting of $192 million in cash and $383 million in share consideration.
  • The total consideration of $25.50 per share represents a 47.6% premium to ExOne's August 11, 2021, closing price of $17.28.
  • ExOne shareholders will receive $8.50 in cash and $17.00 in shares of Desktop Metal for each share of ExOne.
  • The transaction value also implies an acquisition multiple of 6.4x 2021 consensus revenue estimates for ExOne.
  • The final number of Desktop Metal shares estimated to be issued will be ~39.5 million - 48.3 million at closing.
  • On completion, current Desktop Metal shareholders will own 85%- 88%, and current ExOne shareholders will hold 12%-15% of the combined company.
  • The transaction is expected to close in Q4 of 2021.
  • Kent Rockwell, ExOne's Chairman and shareholder, has entered into a Support Agreement to vote his 4.2 million shares in favor of the transaction.
  • Price Action: XONE shares are trading higher by 38.89% at $24.00, and DM lower by 1.46% at $8.80 during the premarket session on Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

