Desktop Metal To Acquire ExOne For $575M
- Desktop Metal Inc (NYSE: DM) has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of ExOne Co (NASDAQ: XONE) for $575 million, consisting of $192 million in cash and $383 million in share consideration.
- The total consideration of $25.50 per share represents a 47.6% premium to ExOne's August 11, 2021, closing price of $17.28.
- ExOne shareholders will receive $8.50 in cash and $17.00 in shares of Desktop Metal for each share of ExOne.
- The transaction value also implies an acquisition multiple of 6.4x 2021 consensus revenue estimates for ExOne.
- The final number of Desktop Metal shares estimated to be issued will be ~39.5 million - 48.3 million at closing.
- On completion, current Desktop Metal shareholders will own 85%- 88%, and current ExOne shareholders will hold 12%-15% of the combined company.
- The transaction is expected to close in Q4 of 2021.
- Kent Rockwell, ExOne's Chairman and shareholder, has entered into a Support Agreement to vote his 4.2 million shares in favor of the transaction.
- Price Action: XONE shares are trading higher by 38.89% at $24.00, and DM lower by 1.46% at $8.80 during the premarket session on Thursday.
