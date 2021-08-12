Toll Brothers Acquires Las Vegas Based StoryBook Homes For Undisclosed Sum
- Luxury home builder Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) has acquired StoryBook Homes, a privately-held homebuilder based in Las Vegas, Nevada, for an undisclosed sum.
- Toll Brothers expects the deal to strengthen its position in the Las Vegas market.
- Founded in 2003 by Wayne Laska and his wife Catherine Laska, StoryBook Homes has built over 1,700 homes in Las Vegas since its inception.
- StoryBook's founders and employees will remain with the company and continue to operate new home communities under the StoryBook Homes brand.
- Janet Love, current President of StoryBook Homes, will assume the role of Division President of StoryBook Homes as a division of Toll Brothers.
- Toll Brothers held $714.9 million in cash and equivalents as of April 30, 2021.
- Price Action: TOL shares closed higher by 3.86% at $60.54 on Wednesday.
