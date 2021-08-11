 Skip to main content

Bilibili Invests RMB500M In China Telecom's Equity
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 11, 2021 9:27am   Comments
  • Bilibili Inc's (NASDAQ: BILI) PRC subsidiary Shanghai Bilibili Technology Co., Ltd is investing RMB500 million in China Telecom Corp Ltd's (OTC: CHJHF) newly issued shares under a strategic investor allotment agreement and a sponsor for China Telecom's proposed offering of shares in conjunction with its listing on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.
  • China Telecom is an integrated intelligent information service provider in the PRC with full-service capabilities.
  • China Telecom allocated 110.4 million of the newly issued shares to Shanghai Bilibili based on an offering price of RMB4.53 per A-share. 
  • Shanghai Bilibili will be subject to 36 months of lock-up obligations over the shares allocated to it.
  • Additionally, Shanghai Kuanyu Digital Technology Co., Ltd., a Bilibili affiliate, agreed to pursue collaboration opportunities with China Telecom in user growth, brand promotion, IDC, and cloud services.
  • Price Action: BILI shares traded higher by 0.64% at $80.70 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Penny Stocks Tech

