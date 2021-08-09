LMP Automotive Acquires Kia Dealership In New York For $14M
- Automotive retailer LMP Automotive Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LMPX) has acquired a Kia dealership in New York for $14 million to expand its Northeast footprint further.
- LMP expects the deal to add $2.7 million in adjusted EBITDA or $0.26 per share in 2022. The new Kia dealership generates $82 million in annualized revenue.
- It plans to fund the transaction through a combination of cash, up to $5 million in common stock, and debt financing.
- The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.
- LMP held $19.4 million in cash as of March 31, 2021.
- LMP’s total franchise and dealership count will increase to 27 and 23, respectively.
- Price action: LMPX shares are trading higher by 4.91% at $18.07 on the last check Monday.
