 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

LMP Automotive Acquires Kia Dealership In New York For $14M
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2021 2:39pm   Comments
Share:
LMP Automotive Acquires Kia Dealership In New York For $14M
  • Automotive retailer LMP Automotive Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LMPXhas acquired a Kia dealership in New York for $14 million to expand its Northeast footprint further. 
  • LMP expects the deal to add $2.7 million in adjusted EBITDA or $0.26 per share in 2022. The new Kia dealership generates $82 million in annualized revenue.
  • It plans to fund the transaction through a combination of cash, up to $5 million in common stock, and debt financing.
  • The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.
  • LMP held $19.4 million in cash as of March 31, 2021.
  • LMP’s total franchise and dealership count will increase to 27 and 23, respectively.
  • Price action: LMPX shares are trading higher by 4.91% at $18.07 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LMPX)

LMP Automotive Stock Gains On Acquiring Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Dealership In New York
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
LMP Automotive Stock Jumps After Deal To Buy GM, Nissan Dealerships In Texas For $141M
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
64 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com