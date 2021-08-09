 Skip to main content

Ritchie Bros Expands In EMEA Region With Acquisition Of Euro Auctions For $1.08B
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2021 6:38am   Comments
Ritchie Bros Expands In EMEA Region With Acquisition Of Euro Auctions For $1.08B
  • Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (NYSE: RBA) has agreed to acquire Euro Auctions, a European plant and machinery auction house, for an enterprise value of £775 million (~$1.08 billion).
  • Euro Auctions conducts unreserved heavy equipment auctions with onsite and online bidding under the brand's Euro Auctions and Yoder & Frey, with 200+ employees in 14 countries. 
  • Ritchie Bros. will be retaining Euro Auctions employees and its brand.
  • This acquisition significantly accelerates Ritchie Bros' strategy to drive revenue and earnings growth and add shareholder value by expanding capabilities in new channels, sectors, regions, and customer segments. 
  • The transaction value represents an implied multiple of ~15.3x 2021E EBITDA (non-GAAP measure), including run-rate synergies. 
  • Ritchie Bros expects to have an adjusted net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio (non-GAAP measure) of approximately 3.9x, post-closing.
  • The transaction will close in late 2021 or early 2022.
  • Ritchie Bros. intends to finance the transaction through a combination of cash on hand and new debt. It held cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, of $442.6 million.
  • Euro Auctions Founder and Director Derek Keys will continue to be involved for a minimum of three years post-closing. Jonnie Keys will assume a senior leadership position, and Lynden and Trevor Keys will be retained as sourcing leads.
  • Price Action: RBA shares closed at $58.28 on Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News

