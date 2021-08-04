 Skip to main content

Clarivate Acquires Bioinfogate For Undisclosed Terms To Expand Drug R&D Intelligence
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 04, 2021 7:17am   Comments
  • Clarivate PLC (NYSE: CLVT) acquired Bioinfogate, an analytics solutions provider in the life sciences and producer of the OFF-X portal. 
  • The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed. 
  •  The acquisition of Bioinfogate will fill a critical need for drug toxicity data and translational safety intelligence across all stages of drug R&D. 
  • With previously acquired Cortellis, OFF-X will provide critical translational safety intelligence alongside a robust drug pipeline and clinical research information.
  • Beyond Cortellis, OFF-X will strengthen other Clarivate products and services, including the Web of Science, the publisher-independent global citation database. 
  • Clarivate held $2.6 billion in cash and equivalents as of Jun. 30.
  • Price action: CLVT shares closed higher by 1.53% at $23.16 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Tech Best of Benzinga

