Clarivate Acquires Bioinfogate For Undisclosed Terms To Expand Drug R&D Intelligence
- Clarivate PLC (NYSE: CLVT) acquired Bioinfogate, an analytics solutions provider in the life sciences and producer of the OFF-X portal.
- The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
- The acquisition of Bioinfogate will fill a critical need for drug toxicity data and translational safety intelligence across all stages of drug R&D.
- With previously acquired Cortellis, OFF-X will provide critical translational safety intelligence alongside a robust drug pipeline and clinical research information.
- Beyond Cortellis, OFF-X will strengthen other Clarivate products and services, including the Web of Science, the publisher-independent global citation database.
- Clarivate held $2.6 billion in cash and equivalents as of Jun. 30.
- Price action: CLVT shares closed higher by 1.53% at $23.16 on Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Tech Best of Benzinga