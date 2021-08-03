 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

SPX Expands Its Communication Technologies Platform With Acquisition Of Enterprise Control Systems For Undisclosed Sum
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 03, 2021 5:13pm   Comments
Share:
SPX Expands Its Communication Technologies Platform With Acquisition Of Enterprise Control Systems For Undisclosed Sum
  • SPX Corp (NYSE: SPXCacquired Enterprise Control Systems Ltd, a U.K.-based company that designs and manufactures highly-engineered tactical datalinks and radio frequency (RF) countermeasures, including counter-drone and counter-IED RF jammers. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • ECS's results will be reported as part of SPX's Communications Technology platform within its Detection & Measurement segment.
  • ECS will contribute annualized revenue of approximately $14 million and is expected to be accretive to Detection & Measurement segment margin once fully integrated.
  • "As our first acquisition in our CommTech platform, ECS expands and strengthens SPX's position in COMINT by adding highly complementary, world-class products and technology. We see significant opportunities to grow our presence in COMINT and complementary technologies and solutions worldwide," commented Gene Lowe, President and CEO of SPX.
  • Price action: SPXC shares closed higher by 0.29% at $65.50 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPXC)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com