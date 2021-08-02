 Skip to main content

Salesforce To Acquire RPA Provider Servicetrace For Undisclosed Terms
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 02, 2021 2:32pm   Comments
Salesforce To Acquire RPA Provider Servicetrace For Undisclosed Terms
  • Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE: CRMhas agreed to acquire robotic process automation (RPA) provider Servicetrace.
  • The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
  • The acquisition will become a part of MuleSoft, a Salesforce company. It is likely to close in Q3 of Salesforce’s FY22.
  • Recently, RPA has grown to the forefront as a top software technology trend, combining robotics and automation to perform repetitive tasks.
  • Salesforce.com held $15 billion in cash and equivalents as of Apr. 30.
  • Price action: CRM shares traded lower by 0.24% at $241.36 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Tech

