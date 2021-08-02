Salesforce To Acquire RPA Provider Servicetrace For Undisclosed Terms
- Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE: CRM) has agreed to acquire robotic process automation (RPA) provider Servicetrace.
- The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
- The acquisition will become a part of MuleSoft, a Salesforce company. It is likely to close in Q3 of Salesforce’s FY22.
- Recently, RPA has grown to the forefront as a top software technology trend, combining robotics and automation to perform repetitive tasks.
- Salesforce.com held $15 billion in cash and equivalents as of Apr. 30.
- Price action: CRM shares traded lower by 0.24% at $241.36 on the last check Monday.
