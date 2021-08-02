 Skip to main content

CDW Acquires Cybersecurity Firm Focal Point Data Risk For Undisclosed Terms
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 02, 2021 12:02pm   Comments
CDW Acquires Cybersecurity Firm Focal Point Data Risk For Undisclosed Terms
  • Multi-brand technology services and solutions provider CDW Corp (NASDAQ: CDWacquired cybersecurity services provider Focal Point Data Risk.
  • The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
  • Focal Point's capabilities expand CDW's services portfolio and enhance its ability to address risks posed by malicious cyber threats and cyber workforce shortages, CDW CEO Christine A. Leahy stated.
  • Focal Point is not likely to have a material impact on CDW's 2021 non-GAAP EPS.
  • CDW held $878.6 million in cash and equivalents as of Mar. 31.
  • Price action: CDW shares traded higher by 0.77% at $184.76 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Tech

