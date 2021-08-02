CDW Acquires Cybersecurity Firm Focal Point Data Risk For Undisclosed Terms
- Multi-brand technology services and solutions provider CDW Corp (NASDAQ: CDW) acquired cybersecurity services provider Focal Point Data Risk.
- The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
- Focal Point's capabilities expand CDW's services portfolio and enhance its ability to address risks posed by malicious cyber threats and cyber workforce shortages, CDW CEO Christine A. Leahy stated.
- Focal Point is not likely to have a material impact on CDW's 2021 non-GAAP EPS.
- CDW held $878.6 million in cash and equivalents as of Mar. 31.
- Price action: CDW shares traded higher by 0.77% at $184.76 on the last check Monday.
