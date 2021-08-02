 Skip to main content

Myers Acquires Trilogy Plastics For Undisclosed Sum

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 02, 2021 11:24am   Comments
  • Myers Industries Inc (NYSE: MYEhas acquired the assets of Trilogy Plasticsa U.S.-based rotational molder, for an undisclosed sum.
  • The acquisition is a part of the "One Myers" long-term strategic plan and accelerates Horizon 1 of the strategy focused on value-added bolt-on acquisitions.
  • Trilogy Plastics will operate as a part of the rotational molding platform within Myers' Material Handling Segment.
  • The Alliance, Ohio-based Trilogy has two U.S. manufacturing facilities and employs approximately 265 people. It had annual revenues of about $35 million.
  • Myers expects the acquisition to be slightly accretive to earnings in FY21 and to generate cost synergies of approximately three percent of sales.
  • "Trilogy has an outstanding record of providing its customers high quality, high tolerance products and superior service making it an excellent addition to the high-performance culture we are continually building at Myers," said President and CEO Mike McGaugh.
  • Myers plans to finance the deal through its revolving credit facility. It held $16.7 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2021.
  • Price action: MYE shares are trading higher by 0.52% at $21.29 on the last check Monday.

