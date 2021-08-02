Accenture Acquires IT Consultancy LEXTA For Undisclosed Terms
- Accenture PLC (NYSE: ACN) acquired LEXTA, a consulting firm specialized in IT benchmarking and IT sourcing advisory, for undisclosed financial terms.
- Headquartered in Berlin with additional offices in Düsseldorf, London, and Zurich, LEXTA's team of over 60 professionals, joins Accenture's Technology Strategy & Advisory group.
- Combining LEXTA's data-based analysis capability and Accenture's technology advisory skills will help develop joint IT sourcing and benchmarking advisory offering, said Frédéric Brunier, Accenture's lead for Technology Strategy & Advisory, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Russia.
- Accenture held $10 billion in cash and equivalents as of May. 31.
- Price action: ACN shares closed lower by 0.21% at $317.68 on Friday.
