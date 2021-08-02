 Skip to main content

Accenture Acquires IT Consultancy LEXTA For Undisclosed Terms
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 02, 2021 5:52am   Comments
Accenture Acquires IT Consultancy LEXTA For Undisclosed Terms
  • Accenture PLC (NYSE: ACN) acquired LEXTA, a consulting firm specialized in IT benchmarking and IT sourcing advisory, for undisclosed financial terms.
  • Headquartered in Berlin with additional offices in Düsseldorf, London, and Zurich, LEXTA's team of over 60 professionals, joins Accenture's Technology Strategy & Advisory group. 
  • Combining LEXTA's data-based analysis capability and Accenture's technology advisory skills will help develop joint IT sourcing and benchmarking advisory offering, said Frédéric Brunier, Accenture's lead for Technology Strategy & Advisory, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Russia.
  • Accenture held $10 billion in cash and equivalents as of May. 31.
  • Price action: ACN shares closed lower by 0.21% at $317.68 on Friday.

Posted-In: Briefs IT ConsultantsM&A News Tech

