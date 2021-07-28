 Skip to main content

Avery Dennison Acquires Vestcom For $1.45B Cash

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2021 3:15pm   Comments

  • Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE: AVY) has agreed to acquire Vestcom, a privately held provider of pricing and branded labeling solutions at the shelf edge for retailers and consumer packaged goods companies, for $1.45 billion in a cash transaction. 
  • Vestcom uses data management capabilities to synthesize and streamline store-level data and deliver item-specific, price-integrated messaging at the shopper's point of decision. 
  • It has roughly $400 million in annual revenue and 11 U.S. production facilities, and approximately 1,200 employees, with sales across multiple U.S. retail channels.
  • This acquisition is accretive to Avery Dennison's 2022 EPS, net purchase accounting amortization, and financing costs. It is expected to close in 3Q21.
  • Avery Dennison expands its position in high-value categories and adds complementary channel access and data management capabilities that further accelerates its Intelligent Labels strategy.
  • Avery Dennison's cash and cash equivalents held were $344.8 million as of July 3, 2021.
  • Price action: AVY shares are trading higher by 3.47% at $212.16 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News

