Avery Dennison Acquires Vestcom For $1.45B Cash
- Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE: AVY) has agreed to acquire Vestcom, a privately held provider of pricing and branded labeling solutions at the shelf edge for retailers and consumer packaged goods companies, for $1.45 billion in a cash transaction.
- Vestcom uses data management capabilities to synthesize and streamline store-level data and deliver item-specific, price-integrated messaging at the shopper's point of decision.
- It has roughly $400 million in annual revenue and 11 U.S. production facilities, and approximately 1,200 employees, with sales across multiple U.S. retail channels.
- This acquisition is accretive to Avery Dennison's 2022 EPS, net purchase accounting amortization, and financing costs. It is expected to close in 3Q21.
- Avery Dennison expands its position in high-value categories and adds complementary channel access and data management capabilities that further accelerates its Intelligent Labels strategy.
- Avery Dennison's cash and cash equivalents held were $344.8 million as of July 3, 2021.
- Price action: AVY shares are trading higher by 3.47% at $212.16 on the last check Wednesday.
