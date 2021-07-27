 Skip to main content

Dover Acquires CDS Visual For Undisclosed Sum

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2021 7:09am   Comments
  • Dover Corp (NYSE: DOVhas completed the acquisition of CDS Visual, Inc., a provider of software as a service ("SaaS") 3D visualization solutions tailored for industrial applications, for undisclosed terms.
  • CDS Visual will become an operating company within Dover's Engineered Products segment.
  • CDS Visual's solutions are primarily used in eCommerce and Configure-Price-Quote applications.
  • "CDS Visual's innovative solutions, including a SaaS visualization platform, complement Dover's expanding portfolio of digital sales and marketing capabilities. Several of Dover's operating companies have adopted CDS Visual's solutions to enhance their customer-facing digital capabilities, and we were impressed with the impact on customer satisfaction, ease-of-doing-business and sales, and engineering effectiveness," said Girish Juneja, SVP and Chief Digital Officer of Dover.
  • Dover had cash and cash equivalents of $601.36 million as of June 30, 2021.
  • Price action: DOV shares closed lower by 0.84% at $162.91 on Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News

