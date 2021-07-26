 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

CBAK Energy Acquires 81.56% Stake In Zhejiang Meidu Hitrans For ~$24.50M

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 26, 2021 3:22pm   Comments
Share:
CBAK Energy Acquires 81.56% Stake In Zhejiang Meidu Hitrans For ~$24.50M
  • CBAK Energy Technology Inc (NASDAQ: CBAT) subsidiary Dalian CBAK Power Battery Co., Ltd. will acquire a majority stake in Zhejiang Meidu Hitrans Lithium Battery Technology Co., a lithium-ion battery material supplier in China.
  • CBAK Power would acquire 81.56% of the equity interests of Hitrans currently held by Zhejiang Meidu Graphene Technology Co. and Hitrans management shareholders for ~RMB158.74 million (~$24.50 million). 
  • The transaction will help CBAK Energy strengthen its supply chain and competitiveness in the high-power lithium battery market.
  • The transaction is expected to complete in 3Q of 2021.
  • CBAK Energy had Cash and cash equivalents of $11.7 million as of December 31, 2020.
  • Price action: CBAT shares are trading lower by 5.70% at $3.66 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CBAT)

Analyzing CBAK Energy Technology's Unusual Options Activity
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Penny Stocks Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com