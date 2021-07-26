Cavco Industries To Acquire Commodore Corp For $153M
- Cavco Industries Inc (NASDAQ: CVCO) signed a binding offer to acquire the business and certain assets and liabilities of Commodore Corporation, a builder of manufactured and modular housing, for $153 million in cash.
- The acquisition includes Commodore’s six manufacturing facilities and two wholly-owned retail locations.
- Commodore generated net sales of about $258 million and sold over 6,600 modules, equating to over 3,700 homes, in the last 12 months ended March 31, 2021.
- Cavco expects the deal to expand its geographic reach into the Northeast United States, and enhance its presence in the Midwest, and Mid-Atlantic markets.
- It expects to close the transaction in Q3 FY22.
- Cavco expects the proposed deal to be significantly accretive to earnings and cash flow from operations in fiscal year 2022.
- Cavco to fund the acquisition entirely with cash on hand. It held $322.2 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2021.
- Price action: CVCO shares are trading higher by 3.60% at $225.69 on the last check Monday.
