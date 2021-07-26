 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cavco Industries To Acquire Commodore Corp For $153M

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 26, 2021 10:05am   Comments
Share:
Cavco Industries To Acquire Commodore Corp For $153M
  • Cavco Industries Inc (NASDAQ: CVCO) signed a binding offer to acquire the business and certain assets and liabilities of Commodore Corporation, a builder of manufactured and modular housing, for $153 million in cash.
  • The acquisition includes Commodore’s six manufacturing facilities and two wholly-owned retail locations.
  • Commodore generated net sales of about $258 million and sold over 6,600 modules, equating to over 3,700 homes, in the last 12 months ended March 31, 2021.
  • Cavco expects the deal to expand its geographic reach into the Northeast United States, and enhance its presence in the Midwest, and Mid-Atlantic markets.
  • It expects to close the transaction in Q3 FY22.
  • Cavco expects the proposed deal to be significantly accretive to earnings and cash flow from operations in fiscal year 2022.
  • Cavco to fund the acquisition entirely with cash on hand. It held $322.2 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2021.
  • Price action: CVCO shares are trading higher by 3.60% at $225.69 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CVCO)

Cavco Industries Insights: Return On Capital Employed
P/E Ratio Insights for Cavco Industries
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Modular HousingM&A News Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com