Stonepeak To Acquire Lumen's Latin American Business For $2.7B
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 26, 2021 8:12am   Comments
  • Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE: LUMNagreed to sell its Latin American business to investment firm Stonepeak for $2.7 billion.
  • The business will operate as an independent, U.S. headquartered portfolio company of Stonepeak.
  • The current leadership team and organization will remain in place, led by Hector Alonso, Lumen's President for the region. 
  • Lumen will also retain a strategic relationship with the new company.
  • The transaction is likely to close in the first half of 2022.
  • This transaction allows Lumen to focus investments in crucial business areas to drive future growth while providing flexibility for its capital allocation strategy, Lumen CEO Jeff Storey.
  • Price action: LUMN shares traded higher by 4.12% at $13.50 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

