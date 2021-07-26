Stonepeak To Acquire Lumen's Latin American Business For $2.7B
- Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE: LUMN) agreed to sell its Latin American business to investment firm Stonepeak for $2.7 billion.
- The business will operate as an independent, U.S. headquartered portfolio company of Stonepeak.
- The current leadership team and organization will remain in place, led by Hector Alonso, Lumen's President for the region.
- Lumen will also retain a strategic relationship with the new company.
- The transaction is likely to close in the first half of 2022.
- This transaction allows Lumen to focus investments in crucial business areas to drive future growth while providing flexibility for its capital allocation strategy, Lumen CEO Jeff Storey.
- Price action: LUMN shares traded higher by 4.12% at $13.50 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
