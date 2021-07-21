Mister Car Wash Acquires Texas-Based Super Suds For Undisclosed Sum
- Mister Car Wash Inc (NYSE: MCW) has acquired Super Suds Car Wash, a single express location at 6118 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene, Texas, for an undisclosed sum.
- Mister will be working with the team throughout the next year to rebrand and optimize service and product offerings and integrate the store into the brand.
- Super Suds Car Wash customers can expect the business to continue operating as usual in the near term.
- "The addition of this location maximizes our ability to service our current members and customers in the southwest part of the city and gives Super Suds members access to all Mister locations," said Casey Lindsay, VP corporate development for Mister Car Wash.
- Tucson, Arizona-based Mister Car Wash, which went public in June, operates over 340 car washes nationwide. It had cash and cash equivalents of $135.26 million as of March 31, 2021.
- Price action: MCW shares are trading higher by 3.83% at $21.97 on the last check Wednesday.
