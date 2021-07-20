Accenture Acquires Workforce Insight For Undisclosed Sum
- Accenture PLC (NYSE: ACN) acquired Workforce Insight, a workforce optimization consultancy that provides workforce management and human capital management advisory and technology services.
- The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
- The acquisition enhances Accenture's workforce management abilities and further strengthens its ability to deliver HR transformation to clients.
- Workforce Insight is a UKG, Workforce Software and Workday solutions provider, helping clients across the healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and public sector industries evaluate, implement and adopt optimal workforce strategies and technologies.
- Accenture held $10 billion in cash and equivalents as of May. 31.
- Price action: ACN shares traded higher by 1.21% at $312.93 on the last check Tuesday.
