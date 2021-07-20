 Skip to main content

GrowGeneration Acquires Aqua Serene To Expand Footprint In Southern Oregon

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2021 11:52am   Comments
  • GrowGeneration Corp (NASDAQ: GRWG) has acquired Aqua Serene, a southern Oregon-based hydroponic garden center with stores in Eugene and Ashland, for an undisclosed sum.
  • Aqua Serene generates revenue of over $14 million annually.
  • The Aqua Serene’s team of 10 employees will join Grow’s team of over 600 professionals as part of the transaction.
  • "As the country's fourth-largest legal cannabis market, Oregon continues to be a critical market for GrowGeneration," said CEO Darren Lampert.
  • Cash and equivalents of the company totaled $133.1 million as of March 31, 2021.
  • Price action: GRWG shares are trading higher by 2.91% at $39.59 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News

