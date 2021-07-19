Luminar Acquired Exclusive Lidar Chip Partner OptoGration For Undisclosed Sum
- Luminar Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: LAZR) acquired its exclusive InGaAs chip design partner and manufacturer, OptoGration Inc, bringing specialized core IP and securing supply chain as Luminar scales Iris into series production with its OEM customers.
- The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
- The acquisition secures a vital part of Luminar's supply chain and enables deeper integration with its existing chip design subsidiary Black Forest Engineering (BFE), which Luminar acquired in 2017.
- Luminar combines the latest technology from OptoGration and BFE to power its new fifth-generation lidar chip in Iris as it prepares for the series production of its product and technology.
- The transaction is estimated to close in Q3.
- Luminar is an excellent fit for OptoGration because the companies share a vision for transforming automotive safety and autonomy with lidar, OptoGration President William Waters said.
- Luminar held $610.3 million in cash and equivalents as of Mar. 31.
- Price action: LAZR shares traded lower by 5.32% at $17.19 on the last check Monday.
