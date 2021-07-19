Compass Diversified Sells Subsidiary Liberty Safe Holdings For $147.5M
- Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE: CODI) has agreed to sell its majority-owned subsidiary, Liberty Safe Holding Corporation, the parent company of Liberty Safe and Security Products, Inc., to an affiliate of Monomoy Capital Partners ("Monomoy"), for approximately $147.5 million in cash.
- CODI expects to realize a gain of approximately $75 million to $85 million. Net proceeds are to be used for general corporate purposes and fund the previously announced special distribution of $0.88 per share.
- The transaction is expected to close by the end of August 2021.
- Price action: CODI shares closed at $24.50 on Friday.
Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Asset Sales Small Cap