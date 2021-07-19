 Skip to main content

Quantum To Acquire Surveillance Portfolio, Assets From Pivot3 For $8.9M
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 19, 2021 9:23am   Comments
  • Quantum Corp (NASDAQ: QMCOinked an agreement to acquire the video surveillance portfolio and assets of Pivot3 for $8.9 million in cash and stock.
  • Pivot3 is a pioneer in hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) and intelligent software solutions for security and surveillance markets. 
  • The acquisition brings a diverse portfolio of video surveillance appliances, network video recorders (NVRs), and management applications along with a scale-out hyperconverged software platform. 
  • Together with Quantum's current line of NVR servers, the StorNext File System, and ActiveScale object storage, the Pivot3 additions round out a comprehensive surveillance and security portfolio, spanning small to multi-petabyte deployments.
  • The acquisition will be slightly accretive to EBITDA through the FY22 remainder.
  • Quantum held $33.1 million in cash and equivalents as of Mar. 31.
  • Price action: QMCO shares closed at $6.07 on Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Small Cap Tech Media

