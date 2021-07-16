 Skip to main content

COMSovereign Acquires RF Engineering & Energy Resource For $2.75M Stock And Cash
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 16, 2021 9:14am   Comments
  • COMSovereign Holding Corp (NASDAQ: COMSacquired RF Engineering & Energy Resource (RFEQ) for total consideration of $2.2 million worth shares and $0.55 million cash.
  •  RFEQ is a specialist in the design, outsourced manufacturing, and distribution of ultra-high performance microwave antennas and other branded solutions for the wireless and wireline industries in the U.S. and Latin America.
  • This accretive acquisition brings many immediate benefits to COMSovereign, including enhancing in-house wireless product development capabilities, adding talented and experienced engineers, and contributing a fully developed sales and distribution channel serving tier-one customers.
  • RFEQ CEO Thomas Mansfield and the entire team will join COMSovereign under the arrangement.
  • ComSovereign held $10.9 million in cash and equivalents as of Mar. 31, 2021.
  • Price action: COMS shares traded higher by 2% at $2.04 in the premarket session on Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Penny Stocks Tech

